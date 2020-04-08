Naagin 3 actress Surbhi Jyoti gives her yellow and white stripes a polka dot background and we love it; PHOTOS

Naagin 3 star Surbhi Jyoti shared some stunning photos on social media and oh boy, we are every bit floors. Check the photos out right here.

Celebrity fashion is always the most talked about and in the wake of social media, everything has only become every bit savvier. With emerging trends like fashion influencers, bloggers, and so many other things, it is something that has become a major part of the social media world, and hence, it always manages to get our attention. While everyone does have their own sense of style, what not many have, is the ability to pull a varied range of things and do them with charm. And well, television actresses seldom experiment with their looks the way B-town does it, and yet, some of them go that extra inch to make things look bigger and better but in fashion. And when we talk about fashionable divas in telly town, we definitely cannot miss out on Naagin 3 actress Surbhi Jyoti and well, her social media photos bear testimony to this fact.

If one clearly looks at her photos, she has a mix of all things traditional, western, and so on and so forth. The actress has got some of the finest photo shoots and all of them have its own flavour to it. And so, the latest photoshoot that seems to have caught our attention are all things yellow like a sunflower. Mixing patterns as far as outfits are concerned is obviously quite the thing, however, what Surbhi’s latest photoshoot has done is brought in stripes from her outfit and the polka dots in the background together and well, it does look quite impressive if you ask us. In the latest photos, Surbhi is seen sporting a yellow and white striped jumpsuit and while her hair is tied into a messy bun, and while the entire look is subtle, her eye makeup is one that does garner quite the attention and for all the right reasons. The polka dots in the background bring in the perfect aesthetic touch to the photos while Surbhi aces her poses quite well. Right from the photos to the outfit to the entire look and feel, everything has played out quite well if you ask us.

Check out Surbhi Jyoti’s new photos right here:

On the work front, Surbhi had announced her cameo in Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka, co-starring Aditi Sharma and Vikram Singh Chauhan in the lead roles. The actress had a cameo in the show and when she shared her looks, fans were definitely left gushing over her. Meanwhile, Surbhi earlier got talking about the lockdown and shoots being stalled and told us, “All the precautionary methods should be taken because health comes first always and that should be the funda for everyone because it is a very strong virus and WHO has also suggested being safe. With the cases increasing, everyone should be careful and understand that this is serious so everyone should stay at home, and not panic so that we can all fight it together. Also, the personal hygiene we are talking about today is something we should follow any day, corona or no corona. While everything is on shutdown, people should restrict movement."

Credits :Instagram

