Naagin 3 actress Surbhi Jyoti has her Monday sorted as she beats the blues with stunning photos

Naagin 3 diva Surbhi Jyoti has shared some more stunning photos on social media and they are indeed like a wave of fresh air on a boring Monday. Check them out here.

Surbhi Jyoti's social media feed is one that is sure to bring a smile on your faces, thanks to all the happiness and positivity that she keeps spreading around with her posts and photos. From her throwback shots to some of the finest clicks by her balcony, Surbhi sure knows how to treat her fans and she does it fine every single time. A new week has started and the Monday blues still haven't subsided, which is why we are here with some new photos of the diva.

Today, Surbhi decided to deck up in blue, as she paired a blue blouse with denims and while she decided to opt for an all blue look, she found her way to beat the Monday blues, by the balcony and under the clouds. The actress has managed to get some of the most stunning photos in broad daylight and we love the touch of all the greenery that she has added right there, don't we? Well, Surbhi is a total stunner and these photos are proof.

Check out Surbhi Jyoti's photos here:

Meanwhile, fans have been eagerly waiting for the actress to get on a show's set, however, she does have an unfinished movie co-starring Jassie Gill, which is yet to see the light of the day. None the less, the Naagin 3 actress is being missed by the fans and she seems to be making up for it with her photos and every single click of hers garnered loads of love from her fans as they shower her with loads of comments.

Talking about the situation of non-payment of dues, Surbhi told us earlier, "I feel that we should not take advantage of each other's situation and if there is a genuine problem, I would say, don't cut the money, but ask the person to hold and wait for some time, if you think that the person really needs it, at least do partial payments. The situation will get better and this is not the end of the world crisis, none the less, I would say that one shouldn't ask for money until necessary and if it is, the person should make the payments. For instance, I am paying my staff, because that is the least I can do, and they are dependent on this, so it is my responsibility."

Credits :Instagram

