Naagin 3 actress Surbhi Jyoti looks as dreamy as her caption in a white romper; See PHOTOS

Surbhi Jyoti's new photos have all our attention and her captions seem to have all our attention as well. Check out the photos right here.

Surbhi Jyoti is quite the diva and she has been sharing photos from her vault while in lockdown. The actress has been treating her fans with some of the finest clicks and they definitely cannot get enough of it. From videos of what has she been up to some of the old photoshoots that have her looking as stunning as ever, Surbhi's social media is sure one happening place right now. The latest photos of the actress have her donning a white jumpsuit of sorts and what makes it look all the more elegant is the chikankari work that it has. With a knot around her waist and frills towards the edges, we love how she has kept her makeup nude to complement it with the look. The sunkissed clicks definitely have our heart and so does the outfit.

It is evident that Surbhi has a thing for sunkissed photos and even now when she is at home, all her selfies have the sun rays shining at her and they make those clicks look all the more prettier. Also, someone who has been a constant fan of her photos, apart from her fans, is Naagin 3 co-star as she never leaves an opportunity to shower her with love in the comments section.

Check out Surbhi Jyoti's photos here:

As far as work is concerned, the actress was recently seen in a cameo in Gul Khan's Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka starring Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma. Apart from that, she was last seen in Naagin 3, and ever since, fans have been waiting for the actress to announce her next project. She did, however, feature in her first-ever music video with Ali Fazan and it went on to receive all the love from everyone across the industry. Her debut show, Qubool Hai, is also back on the screens for reruns and she revealed to us how she is elated about it and it is very overwhelming since the show has given her so much.

ALSO READ: Naagin 3 star Surbhi Jyoti suggests taking 'one day at a time' amid the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown

She told us, "It is very nostalgic because it was my first show and it was like a dream for me. It is very close to my heart and I love the show the most just because it was my first but it also happened to be an overnight hit. I was very overwhelmed when I did the show and I did not expect I will get so much of love from everyone you know because I was new and no one knew me back then while Karan Singh Grover was a rage back then, a heartthrob. But thanks to Gul ma'am, the entire team for that matter that they made the show a superhit and it has made me who I am today."

The actress is also due for a film with Jassie Gill and while the announcement was made rather early on, bits and pieces of the film are yet to be shot. However, the lockdown has brought about a hold on everything for now and hence, we will have to wait to hear more.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×