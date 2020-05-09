Naagin 3 actress Surbhi Jyoti looks as fresh as flowers in her new photos, Anita Hassanandani sends love

Surbhi Jyoti shared some more photos on her social media and her Naagin 3 co-star has all the love for her. Check out the photo and her comment here.

The lockdown has all of us indulging in remotely everything we can for it does seem to get monotonous after a point of time, doesn't it? Well, for a better part of the day, it is social media that comes to our rescue and we definitely cannot seem to get enough of it, especially because it does consume most of our time and at the same, enables us in spending some time reading, watching videos, or hearing stuff online. But, social media apps like Instagram also have our attention because we have all the time in the world to click photos, think of perfect captions and so much more.

And well, as it turns out, Surbhi Jyoti has been having a fun time while on the app for sure and she also manages to click some of the finest makeup free pictures. With everyone at home, getting some sunlight, or being able to feel the wide blue skies is quite the bliss. Surbhi took to social media once again as she shared some photos by her balcony and this time, she also had some pretty flowers in the frame, making the photos even more refreshing.

Surbhi shared two photos on her social media and as it turns out, she went on to call them her lockdown buddies. Well, it only makes sense since in these tough times while we are on our own, nature is our best friend after all, isn't it? Too deep, may be, but the truth! Surbhi looked as pretty as ever with her happy face, open hair, and a natural look. The actress was beaming with joy in these photos and we think we are now ready to post some of our photos online too, even though from lockdown.

Check out Surbhi Jyoti's post here:

Just how the click did manage to get our attention, it does have the attention of her friends too and sure tops the list. The Naagin 3 actress dropped a comment on the photo writing a long love you, and apart from her, Mrunal too, sent out love with a 'Cutie' written on the comment. Well, it is clear enough that these photos are amazing after all and hence, have grabbed our attention as well as theirs.

Anita and Surbhi have been the best of friends ever since they did Naagin together and while on sets, they ensured to fill our feed with their adorable photos together. Meanwhile, they make sure to wish each other on special occasions and at the same time, they always check up on each other, something that social media bears testimony to. There were reports, however, about the two not getting along well, but it looks like it is the exact opposite with them.

On the work front, Surbhi was a part of Gul Khan's show, Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka, and while it was a cameo, we did witness the lockdown soon so there are little to no updates on that. More recently, we did see her in the first ever music video, Aaj Bhi, co-starring Ali Fazal. It was received with loads of love from fans and in fact, went on to create quite the buzz online. The actress is also enjoying the reruns of her first ever show, Qubool Hai, and she felt ecstatic about it going on-air once again.

