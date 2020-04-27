Naagin 3 actress Surbhi Jyoti shares a happy selfie and it will brighten up your dull Monday; See PHOTO

Naagin 3 star Surbhi Jyoti's Monday selfie has our attention and for the right reasons. Check out the photo right here.

The Coronavirus lockdown has definitely given us all some time to introspect if anything. However, this time has also brought about a rather haywire schedule into all our lives given how we don't quite remember the days of the week. The most obvious thing that has been happening to all of us is feeling that everything is a Sunday, purely because we are all doing the same thing every day and Naagin 3 actress Surbhi Jyoti definitely seems to agree.

Surbhi shared a happy selfie on social media today and well, she went on to caption the photo as to how Monday is the new Sunday and while we agree, some of her friends also have questions to this theory of hers asking what is Monday then, or even better, how not many people are using the Monday blues caption anymore. Her bud Asha Negi, however, couldn't seem to help but compliment her with 'Sundar' comment and we definitely agree.

Surbhi is someone who definitely has all the acting chops in place and apart from that, she also has a sense of fashion that keeps us totally in awe of her. In fact, apart from sharing random photos, Surbhi has some of the finest photos from her photoshoots and we cannot seem to be getting enough of them, and rightly so. Surbhi has been one of the finest stars in tellytown and she proves why with her work as well as her fashion.

Check out Surbhi Jyoti's photo right here:

(ALSO READ: Naagin 3 star Surbhi Jyoti is raising the quarantine temperatures with her maroon jumpsuit; See PHOTOS)

Meanwhile, Surbhi was last seen in Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka co-starring Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma. The show is helmed by Gul Khan and the two have worked together on multiple occasions. This was a cameo role fo the Naagin 3 actress and fans were definitely all pepped up about it. None the less, things got rather uncertain when the lockdown was imposed due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

Apart from that, Surbhi recently created headlines with her music video with Ali Fazal. The actress received a lot of love for the video and in fact, it managed to hit the right chords with them since it is sung by Kabir Singh fame Vishal Mishra. It became a double whammy for her when Qubool Hai returned to the screens for a re-run and in fact, she told us how the show is rather special for her and it is every bit overwhelming to witness it back on the screens. She told us, "It is very nostalgic because it was my first show and it was like a dream for me. It is very close to my heart and I love the show the most just because it was my first but it also happened to be an overnight hit. I was very overwhelmed when I did the show and I did not expect I will get so much of love from everyone you know because I was new and no one knew me back then while Karan Singh Grover was a rage back then, a heartthrob. But thanks to Gul ma'am, the entire team for that matter that they made the show a superhit and it has made me who I am today."

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×