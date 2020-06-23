Naagin 3 actress Surbhi Jyoti shares a meme about Whatsapp forwards and parents and it is relatable AF

Surbhi Jyoti has been super active on social media amid the ongoing lockdown and the actress is back with yet another fun post. Check it out for yourself.

Naagin 3 actress Surbhi Jyoti is undoubtedly one of the finest stars in television and from time to time, she manages to have our attention with her posts, photos and more. And off lately, she seems to be on a meme sharing spree, even if it means sharing photos of her ownself along with her co-stars with a collage of what looks like a face swap. None the less, she has been having a good laugh scrolling through her way on social media and so are we.

The actress has now shared a funny meme about parents and WhatsApp forwards and if you ask us, it just cannot get more relevant for there is so much going on in that sense. She went on to share a meme that said, "WhatsApp forwards and TV news have done to our parents what our parents thought video games would do to us." For anyone who sees all that is going on and has played video games and has been scolded and stuff like that, this is it.

Check out Surbhi Jyoti's post here:

You could probably also share this with your parents if they indulge in WhatsApp forwards and blindly believing in the news!

On the work front, Surbhi was last seen in a cameo role in Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka and later, she was also seen in a music video with Ali Fazal titled Aaj Bhi. It continues to be quite the hit and has received a lot of love from the fans. Up ahead, we are waiting to hear more about her movie with Jassie Gill, however, it is on hold right now with the Coronavirus outbreak and hence, we are yet to know more.

