Naagin 3 fame Pearl V Puri under police custody for alleged rape of a minor girl

Bepanah Pyaar actor Pearl V Puri gets booked by the Waliv Police, under POCSO due to the allegation of rape of a minor.

Content Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Actor Pearl V Puri is a known face on television and has a huge fan following on social media. The actor has been part of numerous popular TV shows including Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat, Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil, Naagin 3, Bepanah Pyaar and others. Pearl V Puri has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for the alleged rape of a minor actor. The 31 years old actor was arrested yesterday on June 4, by the Waliv Police.

The actor was taken into police custody on Friday at the Vasai (East) Police Station for the allegation of rape of a minor girl. A statement has been issued by Sanjay Patil, the DCP of Zone 2, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV), saying, “He has been remanded to police custody and booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act."

Television actor Pearl Puri has been arrested by the Mumbai Police. He was arrested in Vasai in connection with the rape of a minor. A case has been registered under Section 376 of IPC & POCSO Act: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2021

He was taken under arrest by the Waliv Police Station (MBVV Commissionerate) and it was assisted by Amboli Police Station. A source from the Waliv Police has confirmed the news of arrest as he told The Times Of India, "Pearl Puri has been arrested and it is an old case."

Further details about the arrest of the actor are yet to be disclosed.

Pearl V Puri was last seen as the main lead in the TV series Brahmarakshas 2, where he played the role of Angad Mehra. The show went off air due to low TRPs.

(If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

