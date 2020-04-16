Naagin 3 fame Surbhi Jyoti has THIS to say when asked which actor is a good kisser onscreen

Here's what Surbhi Jyoti said when she was asked who is a better Indian kisser on-screen. Read on.

Surbhi Joyti is a powerhouse. She is talented, beautiful and extremely graceful. While many are not aware, but Surbhi was an RJ before acting happened to her. Considering her amazing performances, it is only good that she decided to take it up as a profession. Because if she did not, we would have lost an acting gem. The actress stepped in the Indian Television industry in 2012 with Qubool Hai and became a star overnight. Her character was admired by many, and fans also loved her chemistry with Karan Singh Grover. Since then there has been no looking back for her.

Later, she went on to make heads turn as Bela in Naagin 3, and with the on-going season, fans are missing Surbhi on the show. However, the actress has denied any reports of being Naagin 4 as she feels Nia Sharma and are already doing a good job. The actress has been part of the Telly world for almost 8 years and has worked with many popular actors. So, when the diva appeared on a chat show with the beautiful host Vahbiz Dorabjee, she was asked a quirky question, and Surbhi had an extra sassy reply to it.

When quizzed which Indian actor does think is a good or a better Indian kisser on-screen, the actress promptly gave a bold reply. She said, 'I think Indians are better a kisser off-screen.' Well, we must say that Surbhi is all out with her sass and doesn't believe in mincing words.

The diva recently paired up with Ali Fazal for a music video titled, 'Aaj Bhi. The emotional song by Vishal Mishra was dropped on April 9, 2020, and is receiving a lot of love from all over. While Ali and Surbhi are praised for their chemistry, Vishal's soulful voice has touched many hearts. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

