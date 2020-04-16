Naagin 3 star Surbhi Jyoti dons a pastel grey dress in new PHOTOS and we are totally crushing over it

Surbhi Jyoti shared some stunning photos from a photo shoot and well, we are gushing over the actress big time! Check out the photos right here.

Naagin 3 actress Surbhi Jyoti is one of the finest actresses on television and while she has always managed to impress fans with her acting skills, she also has an impeccable sense of fashion. Something that many of us would agree to is how Surbhi stuns in even a pair of jeans and a t-shirt for she carries them off so well. If one takes a closer look at her social media, it can be noticed how she also has some of the finest photoshoot pictures and that she is also an amazing poser.

Off lately, as everyone is homebound due to the Coronavirus outbreak, people have been sharing throwback photos and well, Surbhi seems to have added an extra touch to it and she has been onto sharing photos from the shoots she has done instead. The actress has been on a photo-sharing spree for quite a few days and if nothing, fans seem to be enjoying this regular dose of the actress' photos on a regular basis. And well, her style always has our attention just as well.

And the most recent photos that Surbhi has shared on social media are from a very subtle photoshoot, one where she kept it super simple but equally chic and we are totally in love with her style for this one right here. She opted for a grey dress with some asymmetric cuts here and there, a little plunging neckline, and basic sleeves a little above her wrist. She decided to do away with over-accessorizing and opted for a silver three-layered neckpiece.

Meanwhile, the actress has also been enjoying the success of her first-ever music video co-starring Ali Fazal and well, it sure has hit it off quite well. Talking about it, Surbhi had told us how she felt she was meant for this song and also praised the Kabir Singh singer and the entire team for doing such great work together.

Apart from that, Surbhi's debut show, Qubool Hai, has also returned to the screens for a re-run and she shared how it is very overwhelming right now and that the show is special. She said, "It is very nostalgic because it was my first show and it was like a dream for me. It is very close to my heart and I love the show the most just because it was my first but it also happened to be an overnight hit. I was very overwhelmed when I did the show and I did not expect I will get so much of love from everyone you know because I was new and no one knew me back then while Karan Singh Grover was a rage back then, a heartthrob. But thanks to Gul ma'am, the entire team for that matter that they made the show a superhit and it has made me who I am today."

