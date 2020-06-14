Naagin 3 star Surbhi Jyoti flaunts her 'Need a hair spa face' and it is all of us amid the COVID 19 lockdown

Surbhi Jyoti shared a new photo on her social media and it is relatable max for all the ladies out there. Check out the photo here.

Naagin 3 star Surbhi Jyoti has quite the impressive social media feed and she ensured to have her fans invested in her posts for all the right reasons. Surbhi has been doing well at home and in fact, apart from the lockdown that everyone has been spending their time in, the actress also had a quarantined birthday.

And now, it looks like she has been having a difficult time with her hair and for the sheer comfort o it, she wants a hair spa, much like many of us. She shared a grumpy photo on social media while flaunting her hair and went on to write, “Need a hair spa” face. In addition, she also had this puppy face, which grabbed her former co-star Rakshanda Khan's attention who went on to comment saying, 'Isn't this the same face u make when I eat brownies or cookies or laddoos or muffins!!'

Well, it only makes us wonder just how much she wants to get a hair spa if this is also her 'i want to eat something' face because we can only imagine just how much one loves food and their hair, so this makes total sense after all. Surbhi wore a casual everyday outfit but her non-spa hair looks like the way my spa hair looks like, but none the less, never a wrong time to want to have a spa, even if one cannot actually get it.

Check out Surbhi Jyoti's post here:

ALSO READ: Surbhi Jyoti sends out love to fans with striking photos; Qubool Hai actor Karan Singh Grover sends some back

Surbhi also spoke about the issue of non payments recently and said, "I feel that we should not take advantage of each other's situation and if there is a genuine problem, I would say, don't cut the money, but ask the person to hold and wait for some time, if you think that the person really needs it, at least do partial payments. The situation will get better and this is not the end of the world crisis, none the less, I would say that one shouldn't ask for money until necessary and if it is, the person should make the payments. For instance, I am paying my staff, because that is the least I can do, and they are dependent on this, so it is my responsibility."

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×