Naagin 3 star Surbhi Jyoti looks stunning as she seems to be gearing to embrace lockdown 4.0; See post

Surbhi Jyoti shared yet another stunning home selfie on her social media and well, the Naagin 3 sure looks as pretty as ever. Check out the photo here.

The ongoing lockdown will come to an end on May 17, 2020, and has been told by PM Narendra Modi during his speech, an official announcement on Lockdown 4.0 will be made with a new set of rules before May 18. However, even though an official announcement is underway, we all know that this is not going to end anytime soon and as was said in his speech by our PM, the virus is going to stay with us for a while now. And as it turns out, Surbhi Jyoti is gearing up for the next lockdown after all.

The Naagin 3 actress took to social media as she shared a photo of hers from what looks like a parking lot. None the less, the sun seems to be shining at her face and while she has used the hashtag that reads going crazy, she has this huge smile on her face. The actress looks makeup free but with some kohl on, the face just feels brighter. She is posing with her hair around her hair and has a huge smile while clicking the picture

Check out Naagin 3 star Surbhi Jyoti's post here:

Surbhi has definitely become super active on social media and time and again, she keeps sharing these stunning photos of herself with some twist, most of the times. Right from experimenting with those filters too often creating some new looks with the old photoshoots, and of course, all these balcony clicks that look amazing. The actress was last seen in Gul Khan's show Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka and she was also a part of Naagin 3 before that.

Right now, the actress has been enjoying her time at home and while the lockdown is not easy on anyone, she has been trying to do her bit by staying home, like all of us. She was also seen in a music video recently and it was loved by the fans. Also, her debut show Qubool Hai returned to the screens for a re-run given the ongoing lockdown and when she spoke about it to us, she did say how she feels it is overwhelming because that show has made her everything she is today.

