Naagin 3 star Surbhi Jyoti is raising the quarantine temperatures with her maroon jumpsuit; See PHOTOS

Surbhi Jyoti has got an impeccable sense of dressing and the Naagin 3 actress proves it every single time when she shares new photos on her social media.

Tellytown divas often have our attention with their stunning outfits and now that all of us are at home due to the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown, they continue to share a constant dose of stunning photos. Well, it looks like all those hidden photos from their galleries and long lost photoshoots have now been coming to the fore and that in turn, has turned out to be quite a treat for the fans, because why not, right?

And well, when we talk about Naagin 3 actress Surbhi Jyoti, we just cannot miss how she has been constantly posting these amazing photos from her photoshoots one after the other, and well, each one of them seems to get better. And the latest one sure has our heart for the sheer sense of aesthetics that the pictures have to it. Surbhi's photoshoots from the gallery all have our attention for all the right reasons and this one, for the best.

Everything about these photos seems to be perfect, simply because we love that jumpsuit of hers and feel it can be quite the catch if we are looking at some semi-formal outings, while the entire look and feel of the room, the decor, and everything in the background kind of adds to it. Her hair looks super chic with this ensemble and though we don't quite like the shoes just as much, it kind of balances everything looking amazing out.

Check out Surbhi Jyoti's recent photos right here:

Meanwhile, the actress was recently seen in her first ever music video with Ali Fazal, titled Aaj Bhi. It has done extremely well with the audiences and Surbhi is glad to have been a part of it. The actress also revealed how she felt the song was made for her and also went gaga over the entire team, and singer Vishal Mishra. She also played a cameo in Yehh Jadu Hain Jinn Ka recently, and fans seemed to have enjoyed the limited stint on the show as well.

Her debut show, Qubool Hai has also returned to the screens for a rerun. Talking about that, she told us, "It is very nostalgic because it was my first show and it was like a dream for me. It is very close to my heart and I love the show the most just because it was my first but it also happened to be an overnight hit. I was very overwhelmed when I did the show and I did not expect I will get so much of love from everyone you know because I was new and no one knew me back then while Karan Singh Grover was a rage back then, a heartthrob. But thanks to Gul ma'am, the entire team for that matter that they made the show a superhit and it has made me who I am today."

