Naagin 3 star Surbhi Jyoti suggests taking 'one day at a time' amid the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown

Naagin 3 actress Surbhi Jyoti's social media is a treat to watch for the stunning photos she shares on social media and here's a new one. Check it out right here.

Naagin 3 star Surbhi Jyoti has been definitely grabbing a lot of eyeballs for her stunning social media posts. While she has been constantly sharing photos of all these stunning photoshoots from long back, she also has our attention with the selfies she keeps sharing time and again. Her photos always have this additional charm that ensures that they look fresh and as pretty as ever. Even her selfies, even though without a lot of makeup, look as beautiful as ever.

Along with her recent posts, she has also been gaining our attention for the captions that she seems to have a perfect hold on. The actress keeps giving out all these positive vibes and we definitely cannot seem to get enough of it because they bring a smile on our faces and rightly so. The latest post she shared, she captioned it as 'One day at a time' and the photos were charming as ever. With her hair left open and outfit plain and simple, she has some kohl on and a huge smile on her face.

Check out Surbhi Jyoti's post right here:

The actress made her debut with Qubool Hai and while talking about the re-runs of the show, she got candid and revealed how she was so overwhelmed and it felt really nostalgic. She went on to write, 'It is very nostalgic because it was my first show and it was like a dream for me. It is very close to my heart and I love the show the most just because it was my first but it also happened to be an overnight hit. I was very overwhelmed when I did the show and I did not expect I will get so much of love from everyone you know because I was new and no one knew me back then while Karan Singh Grover was a rage back then, a heartthrob. But thanks to Gul ma'am, the entire team for that matter that they made the show a superhit and it has made me who I am today."

