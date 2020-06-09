Naagin 4 actor Rashami Desai's fans trend TV Star Rashami on Twitter as Uttaran is all set to return

Bigg Boss 13 star Rashami Desai enjoys an enormous following online and as her TV show Uttaran is all set to return to the television screens, Twitter has taken to trend TV Star Rashami. Check out some of the tweets here.

The two-month nationwide lockdown, which brought all shoots to a grinding halt, has forced broadcasters and producers to come up with new strategies to keep the audience hooked on TV shows. One of the many strategies has been bringing back of popular shows. After Ramayan and Mahabharat amongst several iconic shows, we hear that the latest daily soap, which is all set to return to entertain the audience is Uttaran. The family drama featured , Tinaa Dattaa, Nandish Sandhu and Mrunal Jain in lead roles. The success of the show catapulted them to instant fame.

While the audience is waiting with bated breath for the re-run, we are certain that they are more excited about Rashami’s return post Bigg Boss 13. The actress, who impressed everyone with her maturity and steely will on the reality show, will be seen in a different avatar on the show. To those uninitiated, she played the mean and manipulative woman on Uttaran. She became of the most popular antagonists on TV and and won several awards for her onscreen histrionics.

However, this is not the first fiction show that she will be seen on post her stint on Bigg Boss. The actress joined the cast of Naagin 4. However, the show is set to wrap up soon. It seems like a double bonanza for her fans, as they will get to see their favourite actress in two and drastically different avatars on TV at the same time.

Check out some of the tweets for Rashami Desai here:

I also get very emotional.. TV Star Rashami https://t.co/vDSvZeB5R1 — Alisha Roy (@Dazzling_Alisha) June 9, 2020

TV Star Rashami https://t.co/ZQFpKKiKiH — Syed Aadil Shah Qadri (@SyedAadilShahQ1) June 9, 2020

we are still on the trend list, logon ki daawatein jitni jaldi start hui thi usse jaldi khatam ho gayi TV Star Rashami — Shyam parmar(Rashami desai) (@RashamiShyam) June 9, 2020

In three words I can sum up everything I've learned about life: it goes on. TV Star Rashami#RashamiDesai @TheRashamiDesai Love u always!.... Forever.... pic.twitter.com/673pQeqcZ9 — RYTHMIC RASHAMI (@DesaiCafe) June 9, 2020

I love you guys... vartul hug to you’ll what more is possible feeling so much blessed — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) June 9, 2020

It’s possible to climb to the top without stomping on other people

All the success she has received is because of her own hardwork n dedication TV Star Rashami pic.twitter.com/eov0UE8ioM — Reshmiii (@RashamiDesai16) June 9, 2020

Be it Uttaran or any other show, she gets into the skin and literally breathes her characters. Truly a remarkable actress for generations to remember@TheRashamiDesai

TV Star Rashami#RashamiDesai pic.twitter.com/C8wJYczjno — Ayesha dutt (@ayesha_dutt9) June 9, 2020

matlab we just ainvayi decided to do a small activity for rashami today at 6pm wo bhi it was decided just few hours back aur ye trend bhi ho gaya. wah ! TV Star Rashami https://t.co/kyH2zw5Igu — | (@ivibhatweedy) June 9, 2020

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 fame Rashami Desai's latest VIDEO proves that dance is always a good idea

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×