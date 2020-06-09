  1. Home
Naagin 4 actor Rashami Desai's fans trend TV Star Rashami on Twitter as Uttaran is all set to return

Bigg Boss 13 star Rashami Desai enjoys an enormous following online and as her TV show Uttaran is all set to return to the television screens, Twitter has taken to trend TV Star Rashami. Check out some of the tweets here.
12236 reads Mumbai Updated: June 10, 2020 12:31 am
The two-month nationwide lockdown, which brought all shoots to a grinding halt, has forced broadcasters and producers to come up with new strategies to keep the audience hooked on TV shows. One of the many strategies has been bringing back of popular shows. After Ramayan and Mahabharat amongst several iconic shows, we hear that the latest daily soap, which is all set to return to entertain the audience is Uttaran. The family drama featured Rashami Desai, Tinaa Dattaa, Nandish Sandhu and Mrunal Jain in lead roles. The success of the show catapulted them to instant fame.

While the audience is waiting with bated breath for the re-run, we are certain that they are more excited about Rashami’s return post Bigg Boss 13. The actress, who impressed everyone with her maturity and steely will on the reality show, will be seen in a different avatar on the show. To those uninitiated, she played the mean and manipulative woman on Uttaran. She became of the most popular antagonists on TV and and won several awards for her onscreen histrionics.

However, this is not the first fiction show that she will be seen on post her stint on Bigg Boss. The actress joined the cast of Naagin 4. However, the show is set to wrap up soon. It seems like a double bonanza for her fans, as they will get to see their favourite actress in two and drastically different avatars on TV at the same time. 

Check out some of the tweets for Rashami Desai here:

