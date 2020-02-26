Naagin 4 actor Sanjay Gagnani reveals his role in the show is still not clear: Makers are tight lipped

Sanjay Gagnani of Kundali Bhagya fame recently revealed that he is unaware of the character that he plays in Naagin 4. He also says that the makers are tight-lipped about the character or storyline.

Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural drama Naagin is back with its fourth season and has been creating quite a lot of buzz in the media of late. It currently features Nia Sharma and Vijeyendra Kumeria in the lead roles while is seen reprising her character as Vishakha. A few days back, it was reported by numerous leading portals that Sanjay Gagnani of Kundali Bhagya fame has been roped in for playing a role in Naagin 4.

The actor himself confirmed this news after some time. Recently in an interview, Sanjay revealed that his role in the show is still not clear and that he has shot for only three days. The actor also reveals that he is portraying a positive role in Naagin 4, unlike Kundali Bhagya. Sanjay also said that the makers have not revealed the details about his character yet and have remained tight-lipped about the character and the storyline other than the fact that they have planned something special for him.

Talking about the show, Sanjay said that he has watched it in the past. He also went on to call it one of the historic shows and a big brand because of the fact that it has been produced by the top production house of television and a top producer like Ekta Kapoor. For the unversed, Naagin 4 happens to be Sanjay Gagnani’s first-ever supernatural show. He cited the reason behind choosing the show because it has been produced by the same production house that produces Kundali Bhagya.

