Naagin 4 actress gives it back to trolls; Says 'please be kind you don’t know what may affect someone'

Rashami Desai went on to write, "Their should be a limit to troll and make fun of anybody! Maybe you don’t understand or maybe don’t want to know what may affect them in what way.. Is this what you’ll want us to see on our feeds.. "

Naagin 4 star is indeed a bunch of sweetness and every conversation with her, turns out to be quite pleasant. During her stay in the Bigg Boss 13 house, there have been instances where she lost her calm, however, she had her own reasons. None the less, it looks like things have been getting to her off lately as she feels that there has to be a limit to the kind of trolling and targeting that one has to go through on social media.

Being a celebrity does come with its own sense of disadvantages, and this sure, is one of them. In present-day and age, when digital is everything and the internet lets you say whatever one wants, many go a little too far and that is something that hasn't gone down well with the actress. She took to her Twitter and went on to say, “Their should be a limit to troll and make fun of anybody! Maybe you don’t understand or maybe don’t want to know what may affect them in what way.. Is this what you’ll want us to see on our feeds.. You Don’t like someone Don’t F*CKING COME ON THEIR PROFILES ???????? #LiveAndLetLive”(sic.)

While that tweet of hers has been subjected to some trolling and demeaning itself, she added another recently and spoke about how she continues to stick by what she said and went on to write, "I still want these trollers to start being a little kind and humble now I still won’t forget how upsetting it was for me to see so much bad and abusive tweets please be kind you don’t know what may affect someone in what way."

I still want these trollers to start being a little kind and humble now

I still won’t forget how upsetting it was for me to see so much bad and abusive tweets please be kind you don’t know what may affect someone in what way https://t.co/XZbdkRfTlm — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) June 15, 2020

