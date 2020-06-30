Naagin 4 actress Jasim Bhasin shares a monochrome photo as she ends her day on a rather fresh note

Jasmin Bhasin seems to be on a photo-sharing spree and while she gave her fans glimpses of her day, she also wished them good night with a sweet post.

The lockdown has led everyone into moving online and the best way to keep up with boredom is social media, and rightly so. While fans have been able to get a closer look at the kind of lives that a celebrity lives, it has also given them a chance to interact with them more often since they seem to have time at hand. And so, we have new photos and videos that keep coming in.

Today, Naagin 4 actress Jasmin Bhasin flooded social media with some selfies and each of them has been shared at different times. Finally, she ended the day for her fans with a photo of hers where she looks super fresh as she wishes everyone good night with a sticker. She decided to opt for a monochrome photo and the heart filter along with it, together, they make for a perfect click.

She also celebrated her birthday recently and we bet it might have been one heck of a celebration given the fact that it was in quarantine and no big party happened this year. She shared some photos on social media and also thanked fans for wishing her on her big day.

Check out Jasmin Bhasin's post here:

.

Meanwhile, she recently spoke about Yoga in an interview, and she went on to say, "I think yoga gives me awareness not just about my body from the outside but also about my internal organs. I feel it's very important because it teaches you self-realisation of your body. And breathing into all the organs and body parts is also very important to keep it healthy. It draws your attention towards your body and its abilities so that you can strengthen your mind too and not just your body."

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Naagin 4 and we might soon see her on-screen, but which show, continues to be a matter of question. The actress has been approached for Bigg Boss 14 though, however, she feels she is not cut out for a show like that as she cannot do mind games or be manipulative. The actress was, however, a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi in the previous season and did well for herself.

