Naagin 4 actress Jasmin Bhasin flaunting her party dress in new boomerang video is a whole mood; WATCH

Jasmin Bhasin shared a new boomerang on social media and the Naagin 4 actress' post is super relatable. Check out the video right here.

The lockdown has definitely lead us all to go through photos and videos of good old days at least once during all these weeks and we cannot help but miss some part of the pre-lockdown life that we lead. None the less, everyone has not just been trying to keep up with the lockdown by getting creative and trying to stay busy, but in fact, people have also been going an extra mile to do things they have always wanted to do and make the most of it.

And amongst those actresses, we also have Naagin 4 star Jasmin Bhasin. Jasmin has been staying at home and doing her bit in trying to keep up with tonnes of throwback photos and some at home photos as well. She keeps sharing glimpses from the so many vacations she took and we definitely can't get enough of it because they make us want to take one ourself. None the less, she has been keeping her fans entertained and she keeps treating them with new photos and videos time and again.

And her latest post is a boomerang video where she is dressed up for a party but it is pre-lockdown and we totally feel it is an entire mood. Don't we all miss seeing more of the actors and of course, more of our friends, especially given the lockdown? Jasmin wrote, 'I saw this and it reminded me that I used to dress up and go partying #gocoronago #missingthosedays.' Well, if anything, we all relate to this post for the same reasons, don't we?

Check out Jasmin Bhasin's post here:

Earlier in an interview, Jasmin had told us how she never knew she would end up doing acting. She said, "Acting was never planned. I happened to do an ad which was hugely publicised. After that, I got an offer for a South Indian movie and I thought this is destiny calling. I spoke to my parents and they were petty supportive." She also spoke about doing Bollywood and revealed, "TV has given me stability and if any good offer comes by for Films, I will definitely take up. But, I am in no hurry.”

