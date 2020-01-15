Naagin 4 actress Jasmin Bhasin gives ‘best pre-birthday gift’ to rumoured beau Aly Goni & it is winning hearts

Aly Goni’s birthday is a month away as of now, but the television actor has already received the best pre-birthday gift from her rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin.

It hasn’t been long when Aly Goni’s love life made the headlines after his ex-girlfriend Natasa Stankovic got engaged to cricketer Hardik Pandya on New Year. While the television actor had wished her luck for her life, Aly too seems to have moved on in his love life. In fact, according to media reports, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor has found love in actress Jasmin Bhasin and the two are going strong with their relationship. And while fans are in love with this rumoured pair, Aly shared a happy post recently after he received a pre-birthday gift from Jasmin.

To note, Aly will be turning a year older on February 25. While there is still enough time for his birthday, his rumoured lady love has already begun showering him with gifts. Lately, the Naagin 4 actress gifted a British Shorthair cat. Overwhelmed with Jasmin’s gesture, Aly shared an adorable picture of his new pet, which he named as Jordan, and thanked Jasmin for giving him the best pre-birthday gift ever. The actor also mentioned how this breed of cat is not available in India, however, Jasmine managed to get it for him.

Furthermore, Aly also mentioned that this little kitten will be filling the void left by his previous pet cat named Leo. To note, Leo had passed away in 2017 and the television actor was a quite heartbroken back then. However, with the arrival of Jordan, things will certainly get better for Aly.

