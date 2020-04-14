Naagin 4 actress Jasmin Bhasin relishes authentic Rajasthani food and we know what are we cooking next

Naagin 4 actress Jasmin Bhasin shared a yumilicious photo of her Rajasthani meal and if anything, it has us drooling. Check out the photo right here.

Coronavirus has us all staying indoors and while everyone has been trying to keep up with their time spent at home, it turns out, we will have to do it for a little longer. The lockdown has been extended until May 3 as has been announced by PM Narendra Modi earlier in the morning today and while everyone did see that coming given the current scenario, it is difficult to stay at home. None the less, we can all indulge in trying out new things, or if anything, cook meals, keep the house clean and practice art if nothing. And well, turns out Naagin 4 actress Jasmin Bhasin has been indulging in mouth-watering food for now.

Jasmin has been constantly sharing photos from her vacations and others on her social media and while this is obviously the time that has everyone reminiscing the good old days, it turns out she is enjoying the best of food as well. For anyone who likes Dal Baati, this photo that Jasmin put up on her social media will leave you craving for some of it as well. The actress took to her social media as she shared a photo of the dinner from tonight and well, we think this is exactly what we might cook next, because why not?

Dal Baati is a popular dish in not just Rajasthan but also Indian states of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. It is prepared in almost the same manner and while some also enjoy 'Litti Chokha' over this, the basic dish continues to be on similar lines. Jasmin shared a photo and well, if you ask us, we can tell from just the picture how happy she is after the wholesome meal that this one right here looks like!

Meanwhile, Jasmin was last seen in Naagin 4 and it turns out, that things did not quite work in the right direction for her. Eventually, she decided to not return to the show. However, fans have been waiting to see her come back, but as of now, everyone is stuck to their homes for at least the next 20 days or so.

Jasmin continues to be in the news time and again for being approached for Bigg Boss, but well, as it turns out, there aren't very high chances of her taking it up. Jasmin told us during one of the interactions how she isn't someone who can manipulate people and also added how she cannot put herself through that kind of pressure that one needs to take on their minds while inside the house. None the less, Jasim has been a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi's previous season and she did quite a good job at pulling that off.

Jasmin also opened up about plans to go the Bollywood way, and during that conversation, she expressed her gratitude for TV. She said, "Whatever I am today, it is purely because of TV, and it has given me enough. Whether it is fame, love or respect, the Telly world has given me everything that I craved for."

