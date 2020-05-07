Naagin 4 actress Jasmin Bhasin reveals how she does not enjoy working out at home, does intermittent fasting

Naagin 4 star Jasmin Bhasin gets talking about her alternate way out to working out, and we might just take her up on that. Read on to know what does she have to say.

The Coronavirus lockdown has definitely brought about a major change in all our lives, but something that it has also brought about is how to do things your way even though it might seem a little unlikely. Many of us enjoy workouts, some follow it strictly, among other things. However, gyms are shut right now and so all that we can do is stay home while trying to stay fit. And so, Naagin 4 star Jasmin Bhasin has found her way out too.

Many of us can't seem to work out unless we are at the gym, and home workouts aren't for everyone after all. So, people go finding ways out and Jasmin has found hers too. The actress, during a recent conversation, went on to admit how she is not someone who can stay at home and exercise since she does not enjoy it. While she did seem to be all praises for people who are being able to workout from him, she is simply trying to keep a check on her calories while ensuring that she eats healthy.

Jasmin further went on to say how the gyms are shut and she cannot work out at home so she goes out for walks around her building and follows intermittent fasting to stay fit. She revealed how she is taking it easy and one day at a time given the lockdown. The actress further adds how she believes that it is better to stay healthy the way one wants to and the way that makes you happy. The actress also has two doggos and she loves to play with them and read during her free time at home.

On the work front, Jasmin was last seen in Naagin 4, which also co-starred Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria. However, things did not quite work out for the actress as far as the long run is concerned and so, when there wasn't any clarity on what does the future behold, she decided to step back and not wait around to see how things go forwards with her character. Soon after, was roped in for the show, however, a lockdown was then imposed due to Coronavirus and everything came to a standstill.

Before Naagin 4, the actress was a part of stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actress did do well on the show, however, she did not make it out as a winner. During and after the run of the show, there have also been constant reports about her dating contestant Aly Goni, however, both of them clarified how they are just good friends and that none of it was true. Soon, there have also been constant rumours of the actress doing Bigg boss 14, however, the actress did reveal how she feels she is not made for the show and she cannot put herself through the kind of pressure that it brings mentally.

Jasmin has been keeping active on social media and she keeps updating fans as to what is she up to. The actress has also been indulging in some cooking as has been seen via her Instagram stories, but most of all, she is busy sharing throwback photos from all these trips, expressing how she is missing traveling. None the less, there are also some unseen photos from her so many trips and they turn out to be a treat for the fans.

