Naagin 4 actress Jasmin Bhasin shares a monochrome throwback photo but Aly Goni's comment has our attention

Naagin 4 actress Jasmin Bhasin shared a throwback photo from her vacation to South Africa and Aly Goni has left the most hilarious comment on it.

Coronavirus has left everyone stuck at home, and since one cannot go out, many have resorted to various activities to keep up with the boredom. However, since we cannot go out, something that everyone is also doing is share throwback photos from vacations or just good times when we were free to step out and head wherever we want. Something that most of us are doing on social media is share photos from whatever we feel were like the good old days and Naagin 4 actress Jasmin Bhasin is at it as well.

Jasmin's social media is an equally fun place to be at and given that it is our only escape of sorts, we think it is good to post happy and positive things rather than get all gloomy. Jasmin has shared photos from her vacation earlier as well and if anything, it is what all of our emotions seem to be about right now. She captioned one of the photos on the lines of how she is dreaming of going on a vacation and given we are all in quarantine due to the Coronavirus lockdown, it only made more sense.

Yesterday, the actress went on to share another photo from her vacation, this one is from South Africa. In the photo, she is wearing an oversized hoodie of sorts and has paired them with black boots. She does look quite stunning and every bit of a diva to say the least. She captioned the image as 'Obviously a throwback which didn’t make it to the newsfeed earlier!! #throwback #southafrica #bokaapcapetown." And while her photo does have our attention, something that also has our attention is her Khatron Ke Khiladi co-contestant Aly Goni's comment.

Check out Jasmin Bhasin's post and Aly Goni's comment right here:

If one looks closely, we will find the reflection of a lady on the glass behind and he pointed that out almost immediately. He left a comment saying, 'Look at that lady behind u.' Television actress Meera Deosthale went on to give her a compliment as she wrote 'Pretty you.'

Jasmin and Aly were rumoured to be dating for the longest time, however, turns out there is no truth to it after all. In fact, during one of her conversations, she went on to say that the two are just good friends. In a recent conversation, Jasmin opened up about all things work, Naagin 4, rumours, and so many other things that have been in the news for a while now. She also revealed how she does not see herself returning to Naagin now.

Jasmin has also been offered Bigg Boss on multiple occasions, however, she said how she cannot be manipulative and also, how she cannot put pressure on her mind, the kind that the show requires, thereby saying that she won't be doing the show after all. However, she did express how she is a fan of host and had all things nice to say about that. She said, "I love and adore Salman Khan. Every year I see him on Bigg Boss and I just freeze. I'm head over heels with his eyes and smile. He is a very charming personality."

