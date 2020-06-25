Naagin 4 actress Jasmin Bhasin wins the internet as she shares an adorable photo with her pet dog

Jasmin Bhasin of Naagin 4 fame has recently shared a picture on Instagram in which she is posing with her doggo. Check out the adorable post.

When we talk about the most popular television actresses in current times, Jasmin Bhasin’s name definitely pops up in our mind. The talented actress is known for showcasing her acting prowess in numerous shows including Dil Se Dil Tak, Tashan-E-Ishq, and the latest being Naagin 4. Apart from that, Jasmin who is blessed with utter beauty also enjoys a huge fan following on social media and also keeps them updated with bits and pieces related to her daily life regularly.

As we speak of this, the stunning diva has shared a picture on her Instagram handle which is all things adorable and how! Jasmin is seen cuddling her pet dog while posing for the late-night selfie. The actress has two pet dogs Rambo and Mia and she shares a great bond with them, a fact that is evident from this picture too. The actress looks super cute even without makeup as she holds her doggo closer and poses for the picture.

Check out the picture below:

On the professional front, as has been already mentioned above, Jasmin Bhasin was last seen in the supernatural show Naagin 4 in which she played the role of Nayantara. However, the actress made an unexpected exit from the show shortly thereafter. Jasmin had also appeared in the reality show Bigg Boss 13 as a guest. There were also rumours about the actress being roped in for Bigg Boss 14 which she quashed later on stating that she will never be a part of the same.

