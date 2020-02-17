Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma looks flawless and intense in her latest PHOTO; Take a look

Nia Sharma of Naagin 4 fame has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she looks undeniably pretty. Check out the picture

The very beautiful Nia Sharma is considered to be one of the most stylish divas of the Indian television industry. Nia is also known for her impeccable style statements. She has made her presence felt through her wonderful acting prowess in TV shows like Jamai Raja and Ishq Mein Marjawan. Now, the gorgeous beauty is back again in the popular supernatural show Naagin 4 which has already started faring very well in terms of TRP rates within a very short period of time.

Nia Sharma is frequently active on social media and often updates her fans with bits and pieces related to her daily life in the form of BTS or candid pictures and videos. The actress has recently shared a picture collage on her Instagram handle in which she looks simply amazing. Nia can be seen flaunting a lavender coloured saree in the picture as she poses for the camera. She opts for a peachy makeup look and displays her cat – eyes too along with a pink lip colour.

Check out the picture of Nia Sharma below:

On the professional front, Nia is currently winning accolades by putting up a stellar performance in Naagin 4. Apart from her, the show also stars Jasmin Bhasin and Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead roles. It features Sayantani Ghosh, Sikandar Kharbanda, Ankit Bathla, Priya Tandon, Rakhi Vijan and others in pivotal roles. The show has been produced by Ekta Kapoor and happens to be one of the most popular Indian TV programs in current times. Naagin 4 premiered on December 14, 2019 and has been a huge hit just like the previous seasons.

