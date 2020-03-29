Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma might have just dropped a tease about her boyfriend; Take a look

Did Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma just hint about having a boyfriend? Find Out

Nia Sharma is a charmer, and there's no doubt about this fact. She is one such actress in the Indian Television industry who can make heads turn with any look. Considered to be one of the sexiest actresses, Nia is also known for her 'bold and bindass' attitude. Just like all of us, currently, the diva is spending time in quarantine amid the Coronavirus lockdown. While she is binge-watching series during this self-isolation, she is also sharing glimpses of her pass time on social media. And yesterday, Nia took time out to interact with her fans with a 'Ask me anything' session on Instagram. Yes!

While many Bollywood and TV stars are conducting live chats, Nia opted for a 'Q and A' as she did not feel 'human enough' for live conversations. Nonetheless, she kept it as real, bond and quirky as she can. Within moments she was bombarded with questions from her fans, and she answered them all with her brilliant wit. However, amidst all this, it looks like Nia dropped hints about her relationship. Yes, you read that right! She might have just teased her boyfriend.

It so happened when one of the social media users asked, 'Your boyfriend?' And while we all expected that the actress would deny having one, much to everyone's surprise, she replied, 'Acha Hai. Thank you.' (He is fine. Thanks). That isn't it. Later, when a user asked 'Which country would you travel to with your boyfriend?' The Naagin 4 actress said, 'Nowhere I swear. Bhagwaan Bachaye.' Well, Nia not repudiating to having a boyfriend is quite astonishing.

Take a look at Nia's witty replies here:

Nia's straightforward has left us startled, and we're wondering who is Nia talking about. Who is the special guy in her life that we all don't know about? Has she found the love of her life and is hiding it from us all? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

