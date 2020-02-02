Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma poses for PHOTOS with sun rays beaming on her face; Take a look

Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she is seen enjoying rays of sunshine on her face. Check out her pictures.

Nia Sharma is currently one of the most popular and beautiful actresses who is known for her impeccable style sense and sartorial fashion choices. The gorgeous beauty enjoys a massive fan following all over the country, courtesy her acting prowess and of course, her suave personality. Moreover, the Naagin 4 actress pulls off all kinds of attire with complete finesse – be it a western outfit or be it traditional wear. Her appearances are sure to send the fans into frenzy.

Nia is frequently active on social media and she often keeps us updated with whatever is happening in her daily life by pictures and videos. Recently, the Ishq Mein Marjaavaan actress has shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she looks fresh as a daisy. Nia is seen wearing a lavender coloured dress in the pictures as she poses while the sun rays are beaming all over her face. She is seen posing with her brother Vinay Sharma in the second picture.

Check out the latest pictures of Nia Sharma below:

On the professional front, Nia Sharma is currently seen in the popular show Naagin 4 which also features Jasmin Bhasin and Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead roles. The show also has , Sayantani Ghosh, Geetanjali Tikekar, Sikander Tikekar and others playing instrumental roles. It is currently faring well at the TRP charts and is receiving tremendous response from the audiences just like the previous seasons of Naagin. For the unversed, Nia Sharma plays the role of Brinda in the show.

