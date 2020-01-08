Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma shows us how to slay the 'work look' in a white outfit; Take a look

Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma recently took to her Instagram handle to share yet another sizzling picture and we can't take our eyes off her. Check it out.

When Nia Sharma stepped into the Indian Television world with her show Kaali, little did we know that the gorgeous diva would one day rule the industry with her amazing acting chops and talent. She has made her presence felt effectively with performances in popular shows like Jamai Raja and Ishq Mein Marjawan. The actress is considered to be one of the most stylish in the Telly Town today. Whether it is a quirky style or an elegant look, Nia sure knows how to nail every look. Her fashion sense is commendable and she often keeps setting new trends with her unique statements.

With her sensual sartorial choices and beaming confidence, Nia very rarely makes appearances that does not leave us floored. The diva enjoys a massive fan following on social media and never forgets to surprise her fans with her whereabouts. Just like her roles, she seldom keeps experimenting with her looks and clothes. She recently took to Instagram to share another hot and sizzling picture that left us completely swooned. In the picture she can be seen donning a white short dress as she poses for the camera, She looks ravishing and of course, surreal. She opted for smokey eyes and a nude lip colour which further complimented her outfit. The overall appearance looked majestic on her dusky skin, and the simple outfit is just impressive.

With this awe-inspiring look, she wrote, "Like leaving your Bed and coming to work isn’t big enough a Task.. I’m winning already." We must such with such eloquence and classiness, she is sure winning the fashion game. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

