Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma sizzles in a red dress; REVEALS the secret of her happiness; WATCH

Here's what makes Naagin star Nia Sharma happy. Take a look.

Nia Sharma, who is currently leaving fans bewitched with her acting chops in Naagin 4, surely knows how to make fans happy. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media, and never fails to impress them. Almost every day, Nia treats her supporters with happenings in her life, leaving them in all awe of her love for them. Today was no different, as the diva again took to her Instagram handle to share an enchanting video of her leisure time.

But, what's special about this one is that Nia has finally revealed the secret of her happiness. In the clip, Nia is seen dolled up in a beautiful off-shoulder red gown, which only enhances her beauty. Taking an off-route as she teamed them up with white sneakers, and it definitely complimented the look. Also, what caught our eyes was the huge hair clip that she pulled out with so much grace. Now, coming to the point, Nia has finally spilled out the beans of what can make her super-duper happy.

Well, in the video, Nia is seen humming Lana Del Rey's peppy track 'West Coast' in her uber sassy way. Caption it she wrote, 'My vibes get happy when you play a #Lanadelrey song for me!' Yes, a song by Lana Del Rey is what you need to make Nia happy and smiling, now you know the secret. Well, we must say, on one can do sassy and sexy, better than Nia.

What are your thoughts on the same? Are you enjoying Nia's show Naagin 4? Did you like her more as the innocent Brinda or the icchadhari naagin? Also what do you think about Nia's chemistry with Vijayendra Kumeria? Let us know in the comment section below.

