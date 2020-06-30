Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma takes a bicycle ride to her shoot; Shares pictures from her journey

Nia Sharma, who has recently resumed the shooting of Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, decided to ride on her bicycle for the shooting today.

Nia Sharma is one of the most stunning actresses in the telly world who has not just won hearts with her impeccable acting skills but her style statements also a thing among her fans. Besides, the actress has also been a fitness icon and she doesn’t miss a chance to sweat out the extra calories. In fact, the Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress recently got herself a new cycle and she is making sure to enjoy her rides these days.

In fact, Nia even decided to ride to her shoots on her bicycle. She even shared pictures from her journey as she was travelling to the sets of Naagin-Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. In the picture, the Ishq Mein Marjawan actress was seen wearing aqua and black coloured top and was sweating it hard while cycling her way to work. Given the COVID 19 outbreak in the country, Nia was seen taking the necessary precautions including wearing a mask. Interestingly, as monsoon has hit Mumbai, the pleasant weather did on to Nia’s experience of riding to work.

Take a look at Nia Sharma’s pics of riding to work:

To note, Nia has recently resumed the shooting of Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel wherein she is playing the lead role of a shape shifting serpent Brinda opposite Vijayendra Kumeria. While the show started with a bang in December 2019, the lockdown took a toll on it and now Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel will be pulled down soon. In fact, the team has been shooting for the climax.

Credits :Instagram

