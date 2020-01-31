Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma's performances in THESE shows prove she can slay any role

From Kaali: Ek Agnipariksha to Naagin 4, here's a look at all the show where Nia Sharma proved her acting prowess. Take a look.

Nia Sharma needs no introduction, and there's no second thought about it. She is one of the most loved and adored actresses the Indian Television industry has today. It is often said, 'An actor needs to live its character first to make the audiences believe in it'. Well, our beloved Nia Sharma has taken note of it very seriously. From playing the sweet Manvi to essaying Brinda, Nia Sharma has shown beyond doubt that she can portray any role with easy, diligence and compassion. When the pretty face stepped into the Telly world almost a decade ago, no one knew that one day she will rule over the industry. Whether it is her acting, fashion sense or bold andaaz, Nia has made it extremely clear that which field she steps in, she's sure going to slay it. Over the years, Nia has grown in all spheres, as a person and as an actress. Today, we take a look at all the shows of the pixie who is always busy spreading magic dust with her acting finesse.

Here's a list of the shows where Nia Sharma aptly proved her acting mettle:

1) Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha

Nia Sharma forayed into the world of acting with Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha opposite Ashutosh Rana and Swati Kapoor, back in 2010. Playing the role of a young teenage girl named, trying to fight the evils of a man, Nia proved that she is profound in her acting skills. While the show was lauded for its dark concept, Nia was applauded for justifying her role as the innocent yet vigilant school girl. Well, it happened to be Nia's acting 'Parisksha', which she passed with flying colours.

2) Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai

Who doesn't remember the sweet-looking Manvi? While she was struggling with leukemia, her pain was felt even in our hearts. This tale of two sisters who stand through each other's thick and thin penetrated through the hearts of the audience. The 'X factor' was when Nia donned a bald look to play a cancer patient. She was highly appreciated for her bold step. Nia Sharma and became the best pair and their fans are still yearning to see them together on-screen again. Jeevika and Manu forever will be 'sister-goals'

3) Jamai Raja

Now this one's a love story with the right amount of twist. Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey's refreshing chemistry certainly made many heads turn. With the right masala, interesting turns, and amazing acting chops, Jamai Raja instantly became a hit among the viewers. And what people liked more was Roshni and Sidharth's awe-inspiring bond. The show became so popular that the makers rolled out part two, Jamai Raja 2.0.

4) Ishq Mein Marjawan

, Aalisha Panwar, and Nia Sharma together weaved a beautiful story of love, revenge, and sacrifice. With its intense story-line and unexpected twists, IMMJ won through many hearts. And Nia and Arjun's chemistry found a new place in audiences' hearts. The show enjoyed a good span of 2 years and will be remembered for its unusual plot.

5) Naagin 4

Nia took the Telly world by surprise when she decided to be part of the fourth installment of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural thriller Naagin. Naagin 4 released in December last year and since then has been topping the TRP charts. From the very beginning of the show, Nia denied playing Naagin and claimed that she's portraying the protagonist. But, the gorgeous actress gave everyone a shock as she recently revealed her sizzling serpent avatar. Yes, Nia is the real daughter of the icchadhari Naagin, Nayantara. Viewers have been loving the track and are showering the entire cast with immense love.

