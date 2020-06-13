Naagin 4 actress Rashami Desai has the perfect pull things together while at home advice for all the ladies

Rashami Desai shared a new photo on social media and fans are all hearts over it. Check out the post and caption here.

has had an eventful year indeed with Bigg Boss 13 and then, bagging Naagin 4. The actress has had an equally eventful journey on the show but one that she will remember for sure. The Naagin 4 actress continues to receive a lot of love from her fans and well, she also keeps them entertained and engaged via her social media photos and videos. And after the dancing video that she shared rather recently, there's a new photo out now.

Rashami went on to write a little something with a new click she shared and in addition, she obviously looked super pretty. The post also garnered the attention of Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Shefali Bagga who dropped by in the comment section. The post read, 'Put on some lipstick and pull yourself together #StayHome #ItsAllMagica." The red lipstick sure goes well with her outfit and we love the frame just as much, do you too?

Check out Rashami Desai's post here:

Meanwhile, during a recent live session, Rashami was asked about people from Bigg Boss she is still in touch with and she spoke about all her friends, including Asim Riaz, Vishal Aditya Singh, Devoleena and Mahira Sharma. She had different things to say about each one of them and well, we sure understand just how much she values her friendships and continues to cherish them long after the show.

