Naagin 4: After Anita Hassanandani, Mouni Roy aka Shivanya to enter Nia Sharma's show?

Gossip mills are abuzz that Mouni Roy aka Shivanya is all set to join Nia Sharma's Naagin 4 universe. Here's what we know.

Ekta Kapoor introduced us to the world of Naagin's in November 2015, with her supernatural drama 'Naagin'. Within no time, it became one of the most popular shows on TV, and today it is running it s fourth season. With it, , who played the lead in the original show, attained exuberant fame. Though after Mouni, Adaa Khan, Surbhi Jyoti and played the leads in the first three seasons respectively, the impact that Mouni created is unique and cherished by her fans. Even today, many want to see her in Naagin 4. And looks like, fans' wishes are finally going to come true.

It was only recently that Anita Hassanandani joined Nia Sharma in Naagin 4 to reprise her role Vish, and news is buzzing that Mouni aka Shivanya is all set to enter Naagin 4. Yes, you read that right! gossip mills abuzz that Mouni will join Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4 to reprise her role Shivanya. As per reports in a leading entertainment portal, Shivanya will join hands with Brinda to fight against Vishakha. Though there are no official confirmations yet, the portability of Mouni entering the show are high.

Well, Mouni has been associated with Naagin for the longest times and if she joins Nia and Anita in the current season, there's sure going to be a burst of twists and turns. Also, to see these three beauties in a single frame is going to be extremely interesting. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you want Mouni to join Nia and Anita in Naagin 4? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Tellychakkar

