Naagin 4: After Jasmin Bhasin, Sayantani Ghosh aka Naagin Manyata to exit Nia Sharma's show? Find Out

When Ekta Kapoor announced the fourth installment of her popular supernatural show Naagin, fans couldn't control their excitement. Naagin 4, kick-started with new faces and managed to make a special place in viewers' hearts. With interesting twists and turns, the show also bagged good TRP's. However last month, with a huge development, Jasmin Bhasin's character Nayantara was bumped off suddenly, leaving everyone shocked. While many are still trying to cope with Jasmin's exit, there's a piece of sad news as another actor will leave the show soon.

We're talking about Sayantani Ghosh aka Naagin Manyata. Yes, Sayanatani's role in the show will wind up soon and the actress will exit. When the ex Bigg Boss contestant was asked about the same, she confirmed the news with Times of India. She stated that her character is winding up. The show and the makers have to keep the viewers hooked to their seats, so the Naagin 4 team is bound to introduce some high-points and shockers every time. As such, the creative team has decided to end her character and bring a new twist in the upcoming track.

Ask her about how she has handled this new and unexpected development, Sayanatni said that parting is never easy as one gets attached to the team. She added that as an actor one feels bad, but it cannot be helped as it is the nature of the entertainment industry. She added that no character is above the show. Even though Naagin 4 is doing quite well, it has failed to match last seasons’ TRP ratings. Further Sayantani stated that in her 15-years long career, she has understood that Television shows are governed by TRP's and she hopes that Naagin 4 does the needful in the upcoming track after she exits the show.

