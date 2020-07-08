Naagin 4: After Nia Sharma & Rashami Desai, Anita Hassanandani aka Vishakha resumes shooting; Take a look

Anita Hassanandani aka Vishakha from Naagin 4 has finally started shooting for the supernatural drama again. The actress' picture and video from the sets of Naagin 4 have been doing rounds on social media. Check them out.

Naagin 4 fans are counting days to finally watch the new episodes of the supernatural drama, after a three-month-long break. As we all know that the supernatural drama is going to end soon, but only after a fantastic finale. While fans are eagerly waiting to see what secrets are revealed in Naagin 4's finale, pictures from the sets have been doing rounds. Just a few weeks ago, Nia Sharma (Brinda) and 's (Shalakha or Nayantara) photos from Naagin 4 sets trying to adapt to the 'new normal' made headlines.

Now, another actress' photos and videos resuming shoots of Naagin 4 have surfaced on social media. Yes, we're talking about aka Vishakha. The beautiful actress has finally resumed shooting for the final episodes of Naagin 4 and was spotted spreading her magic on the sets. A photo of Anita wearing a shimmery black saree with a black mask is being shared by fan pages. From the looks of it, it seems like the actress had was just getting done with her makeup, as two people wearing PPE costumes are standing next to her. In a video, Anita is seen getting a hair and makeup touch up, as she is all set to take on the role and bring new twists in BrinDev's life.

Take a look at Anita's shooting day at Naagin 4 amid the COVID-19 scare:

While Naagin 4 is coming to an end, Ekta Kapoor has already announced the supernatural thriller's next season, i.e. Naagin 5. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to watch Naagin 4's ending? Let us know in the comment section below.

