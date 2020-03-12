Naagin 4: After Rashami Desai, Ishq Mein Marjawan fame Aalisha Panwar to join Nia Sharma's show? Find Out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Gossip mills are abuzz that Ishq Mein Marjawan fame Aalisha Panwar is all set to join Nia Sharma's show. Here's what will know.

Ekta Kapoor and the makers of Naagin 4 are leaving no stones unturned to make the supernatural drama more interesting. It was only a few days back that news of Bigg Boss 13 contestant joining the show broke out on the internet. Now, looks like there is going to be another addition to Nia Sharma's show. Well, if rumours are to be believed, Ishq Mein Marjawan fame Aalisha Panwar is all set to enter the Naagin universe soon. And with her entry, some new and unexpected revelations are going to be made.

Gossip mills are abuzz that Aalisha will be introduced as Dev's real mother. Yes, you read that right! Unlike we thought and knew, Dev is not a normal man, but he also has some superpowers. Dev is a divya-purush, all thanks to the Naagmani. If sources are to be believed the truth of Dev not being Vrushali's actual son will come out soon, leaving everyone thrilled, and it is here when Aalisha will make a grand entry. Wondering how is it possible?

The sources also reveal that the mastermind behind all this new drama and suspense is someone from the Parikh family. We're talking about Baa. Yes, Baa is a planner as she wants to get hold of the Naagmani, just like Vishakha. She has been on this mission for long, and to fulfill it, she had exchanged Dev with another child 25 years ago.

Well, with all these unanticipated and surprising developments in the plot, the supernatural thriller will only get exciting. However, there have not been any confirmations about Aalisha's entry in the show by the makers yet. But if these speculations turn out to be true, the plot will only get more nail-biting. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you want Aalisha in Naagin 4? Let us know in the comment section below.

