Naagin 4: After Rashami Desai, Roselin Soniya Gomes of Munna Michael fame to join the star cast? DEETS inside

After Rashami Desai, there is one more actress who has been reportedly roped on for Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4 - Roselin Mariya Gomes. She has earlier appeared in movies like Ghayal 2 and Munna Michael.

The supernatural drama Naagin 4 has been receiving rave reviews and is faring well at the TRP charts. The show has lived up to the expectations of the audiences just like the previous three seasons. Many of them were shocked to know some time back that Jasmin Bhasin who was one of the main leads of Naagin 4 had left the show. Now, as we all know Bigg Boss 13 fame has been roped in to fill the void.

As we speak of this, we have now come to know that another actress is gearing up to join the show’s star cast. Roselin Soniya Gomes who has earlier appeared in movies like Ghayal 2 and Munna Michael will be reportedly entering Naagin 4 soon. She has appeared in certain TV programs too including Kaun Hai and Kasam. Roselin was last seen playing a pivotal role in Kundali Bhagya. Reports suggest that she is going to portray the role of Nia Sharma’s sister in the show.

Meanwhile, check out Rashami Desai’s first look from Naagin 4 below:

The show which has been produced by Ekta Kapoor witnessed another new entry in the form of some time back. She was a pivotal part of the third season of Naagin in which she portrayed the role of the femme fatale Vishakha. The stunning beauty has now reprised her role in Naagin 4 too. The show originally features Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead roles.

