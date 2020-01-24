Naagin 4: Anita Hassanandani joins the Naagin universe once again; Reprises her role Vish

Anita Hassanandani to enter the world of Naagins once again. The actress is all set to reprise her role Vish in Naagin 4.

Ekta Kapoor launched the fourth season of her iconic Naagin series a month ago. After , Adaa Khan, Surbhi Jyoti and playing the lead in the first three seasons respectively, the fourth season welcomes Nia Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin into the world of Naagins. The show premiered from December 14, 2019, and adopted a new title Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. While Nia Sharma plays the simple and innocent Brinda, Jasmin aka Nayantara makes for a fierce shape-shifting serpent with a fire of vengeance in her eyes!

Much like the previous three seasons, Naagin 4 too is a crowd-puller with a dollop of twists and turns in the plot! and Anita Hassanandani's re-entry is like a cherry on the top. As per a report by Times of India, Anita is soon to join the Naagin universe once again. The actress who played Vish in the third season of Naagin is to reprise her role in Naagin 4. In her interview, Anita confirmed the news and revealed that she will be sporting a new look for Naagin 4. The actress disclosed that she'll be wearing leather jackets over her Naagin costume and said that her new look takes her over two hours to get ready.

Anita will be seen playing a negative role in the supernatural thriller drama which has a lot of shades and she enjoys playing the antagonist, Anita told Times of India. She also expressed her joy talking about the audience and little children watching her show and recognising her. She enjoys the supernatural genre and says that her family members, as well as the audience, have always been intrigued by snakes and paranormal elements.

