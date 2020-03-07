Naagin 4: Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai to replace Jasmin Bhasin post her exit

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai is likely to step into the shoes of Jasmin Bhasin post her exit from the show. Here's what we know just yet.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant has had an eventful journey inside the house, and now that the show is over, everyone has gotten back to their day to day lives. However, interviews and media interactions have been keeping the contestants busy, while some of them have resumed work and kickstarted their next projects soon after the show ended - Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, and Shehnaaz Gill to name a few of them.

While new updates regarding their upcoming projects keep coming in, we now hear that Rashami will soon be seen entering the supernatural universe of Naagin as she will take Jasmin Bhasin's place in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4. If reports are to be believed, the actress will be kickstarting the shoot today, and her entry will be shown on Sunday's episode. It can be recalled that Jasmin decided to quit the show when the makers weren't sure about her character's return to the show.

Jasmin and Rashami have both been a part of Dil Se Dil Tak as well, and the duo did not get along very well in the show. None the less, Rashami seems to have bagged her next project, one that is a totally new space for her. How do you think will she fair at it?

