Naagin 4: Brinda plans ugly revenge against Parikh family; Promises to DESTROY them with powerful last attack

Naagin 4's fresh episodes will drop in tomorrow and Brinda is all set to take revenge from the Parikh family and ruin them. Here's what you can expect.

Just some hours to go, and Naagin 4 is going to return with its fresh episodes. Yes, the much-loved supernatural drama will release its fresh episodes tomorrow (July 18, 2020). The last show is in its last leg as it will soon bid adieu to viewers. The promos prove that it is certainly going to be a 'grand' end as many 'secrets' will be unleashed, giving the show a fantastic end. While fans are eagerly waiting for the show to go on air, the makers are increasing curiosity by releasing new promos, which hint at the upcoming storyline.

Now, another short clip of Nia Sharma aka Brinda has been dropped on social media, which has left Naagin 4 fans utterly excited. In the video, the main lead aka Nia Sharma has dropped some 'major' hints of what they can expect in the supernatural thriller's finale. Brinda is all set to go all out to avenge herself, as she will plan ugly revenge against the Parikh family. She will promise to destroy and ruin them with her powerful last attack. Nia in the video is heard saying, 'Intekaam ki aag me jalega Parikh parivaar, jab ek Naagin karegi apna aakhri vaar.'

Take a look at the Naagin 4 video here:

The Naagin 4 finale will reveal many secrets that of Shalaka aka Nayantara's ( ) real face and intention, Dev (Vijayendra Kumeria) truth, and the big secret in the lal tekri temple that has a close connection with Brinda's life. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to watch Naagin 4's new episodes from tomorrow? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×