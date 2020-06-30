  1. Home
Naagin 4, Choti Sarrdaarni and other Colors TV show's fresh episodes to be aired from July 6

The fresh episodes of many shows from Colors TV will begin airing from 6th July as per an official announcement. Read further for more details.
1738 reads Mumbai
Naagin 4, Choti Sarrdaarni and other Colors TV show's fresh episodes to be aired from July 6 Naagin 4, Choti Sarrdaarni and other Colors TV show's fresh episodes to be aired from July 6
The Coronavirus pandemic has affected not only people’s livelihoods but also various sectors and industries. The entertainment industry is among the worst hit by the COVID-19 crisis. The shootings and production processes of all films, TV shows, and web shows have been put to a halt right from March 19, 2020, because of the Coronavirus crisis and later on, the indefinite lockdown. However, the good news is that everything is returning back to normalcy after the government authorities decided to grant a few relaxations.

Production houses have also been granted permission to resume shoots. The television industry has already started functioning and many actors have resumed their shooting schedules. Now, another piece of good news is that fresh episodes of the shows of Colors TV will begin airing from July 6, 2020. Yes, an official announcement about the same has already been made by the concerned authorities. So, the audience will once again be able to watch shows like Naagin 4, Choti Sarrdaarni, and others.

Woohoo! colorstv will air new episodes of your favourite shows starting 6th July.

Earlier, a few actors like Nia Sharma of Naagin 4 fame had also given glimpses of the sets that were sanitized and all the precautionary guidelines were being followed to ensure everyone’s safety. However, the sad part here is that although new episodes of the shows will begin airing soon, a few of them are coming to an end. For instance, Ekta Kapoor’s popular supernatural show Naagin 4 will soon be witnessing its season finale as has been announced before.  

