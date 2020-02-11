Naagin 4 co stars Nia Sharma and Anita Hassanandani look resplendent as they twin in red sarees; View Pics

Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma and Anita Hassanandani recently twinned in beautiful red saree and they look absolutely gorgeous. Take a look.

Ekta Kapoor's supernatural thriller Naagin 4 is one of the most popular shows on Television, and the skyrocketing TRP's are only a proof of it. All the actors are putting a lot of efforts to keep the audiences entertained. However, our beloved stars sure know how to snatch a moment from their busy schedule and make some memories. Speaking of this, Naagin 4's Vishakha aka Anita Hassnandani recently shared some BTS pictures on her Instagram handle, wherein she is seen twinning with her on-screen to-be enemy.

Well, we're talking about our very own Brinda aka Nia Sharma. In the pictures, Nia and Anita can be seen twinning in beautiful red sarees and they look absolutely stunning. Not only did they pose for pretty pictures, but also goofed around making boomerang videos, flaunting their fun side. Their male co-star Dev aka Vijay Kumeria also joined them for picture, and they looked adorable in a single frame. Nia and Anita looked extremely elated and were seen having a gala time together. Well, this twinning is for the upcoming track of the show, which is again going to be very exciting for the viewers.

Take a look at their fun moments here:

For the unversed, Anita recently joined the cast of Naagin 4 to reprise her role as Vish from the previous season of the show. Gossip mills are also abuzz that who played the role of Shivanya in Naagin, may also enter the show soon. On the other hand, Jasmin Bhasin who essayed the role of Brinda's sister Nayantara has bid adieu to the show as her track has come to an end. What are your thoughts on Nia and Anita's BTS fun and goofy moments? Let us know in the comment section below.

