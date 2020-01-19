Naagin 4 co stars Nia Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin show us how to 'party hard' in THIS video; WATCH

Naagin 4 co stars Nia Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin recently gave us a glimpse of their crazy madness as they partied hard together. Check out some fun-filled pictures and videos of their party here.

TV actors have a busy schedule as they have to shoot day in and day out to entertain their audiences with the best. This is exactly what our Naagin 4 actresses Nia Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin are doing lately to put up a great show for their fans. But last night finally the co-stars took some time out to relax themselves and party with their friends. While, we've seen the two divas on-screen, very often we see them sharing moments of the set. And last night was a time when Naagin 4 fans got a chance to rejoice, as the two spread their magic at a fun-filled party last night.

The duo partied like crazy at a club in Mumbai with some of their close industry friends. The two Naagin's were seen flaunting their glamour in black outfits. Nia dolled up in a backless top and jeans teamed with ankle boots, Jasmin on the other hand, wore a printed black dress. The beautiful ladies looked quite sultry and absolutely jaw-dropping. They showed their amazing and bold dance moves as they grooved to peppy numbers. Interestingly, they also shook a leg on the 'Naagin' song and proved that no one can do the snake dance better than them. 'The Crazy 2' made the most of their impromptu party, and enjoyed their hearts out. Their party was filled with laughter, food, drinks, music and lots of dance. Well we must say, we loved to see crazy sides and the Naagin on the dance floor is a super hit.

Take a look at Naagin's party here:

Naagin 4 is doing extremely well and is soaring high in popularity. In this weeks TRP reports, the supernatural drama topped the charts with record-breaking numbers. Well, their celebration and joy seems justified as it is not easy to make a show popular within such a short span of time. What are your thoughts on Jasmin and Nia's fun-filled outing? Let us know in the comment section below.

