Naagin 4 co stars Nia Sharma and Rashami Desai strike a pose together; Former asks 'Who is the good girl?'

Nia Sharma and Rashami Desai's BTS picture from Naagin 4 sets will make drool over them. Who are you rooting for Brinda or Shalakha?

Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4 has been garnering umpteen attention, ever since Bigg Boss 13 contestant, entered the show. Undoubtedly, Rashami's come back on-screen with Naagin 4 has surely made fans utterly happy. But, it looks like, someone else is also elated to have the beautiful actress on sets. Well, we're talking about Nia Sharma. The two actresses recently posed together for a click together amid a shot on the sets, wherein they are beaming with joy.

Nia took to her Instagram handle to share this adorable BTS moment, and fans are going gaga over them. But, what caught everyone's attention is Nia's witty caption. The pretty face wrote, 'Good girl or good girl ?? Shalaka vs Brinda.' Well, we don't know who the good girl among them is, but we surely know the two are extremely gorgeous. Seeing them in a single frame all smiling has lit up the mood. Dressed in their on-screen avatars as Brinda and Shalakha, the two flashed their glittery smiles and it has all our eyes.

Take a look at their co-star banter here:

For the uninitiated, Rashami has entered as Shalakha and is now Dev's wife. Yes, she has taken Brinda's position in Dev's life, leaving her all devastated. Shalakha has come with some evil motives to destroy #BrinDev. The two beauties might be at loggerheads on the show, but they sure share a fun-loving banter off-screen. We can't wait to see more BTS pictures from their shoot together. What are your thoughts on the same? Who do you think is the good girl from the two? Let us know in the comment section below.

