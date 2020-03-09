Naagin 4 couple Nia Sharma & Vijayendra Kumeria begin their Holi celebration in style and we are loving it

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

As we gearing up for Holi tomorrow, Naagin 4 couple Nia Sharma & Vijayendra Kumeria have already begun their celebrations. Take a look:

Holi is around the corner and everyone is busy preparing for this festival of colours. From making gujiyas to buying colours, everything regarding Holi preparation are going on in full swing. Interestingly, the celebrities too are looking forward to their celebrations. While the pre-holi parties have already taken over the showbiz industry, Naagin 4 team too has begun their celebrations in a grand way. In fact, we have got our hands on the pictures of Naagin 4 lead pair Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria from their Holi celebrations.

In pictures, Nia looked beautiful in her white coloured net sari which she had paired with a sizzling blue coloured blouse and matching bangles. On the other hand, Vijayendra looked dapper in his orange kurta which he had paired with a white coat and trousers. The Naagin 4 pair was seen sharing an intimate moment in the pictures and had colours applied on their respective faces dropping hints of Holi celebrations. Undoubtedly, Nia and Vijayendra’s sizzling chemistry would have raised the temperatures during the celebrations.

Take a look at Nia & Vijayendra Kumeria’s Holi celebrations:

Talking about Naagin 4, the supernatural drama is winning the hearts since its inception and has been raking in a decent TRP courtesy its interesting storyline and a powerful ensemble of cast. While Jasmin Bhasin had recently wrapped her role on the popular show, it is reported that Bigg Boss 13 fame is the new addition to the cast of Naagin 4. In fact, the diva has already begun the shooting for the show.

Credits :Pinkvilla

