Naagin 4 duo Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria strike a perfect pose and it’s a treat for all BrinDev fans

Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma (Brinda) shared a 'happy picture' with her co-star Vijayendra Kumeria (Dev) on her social media handle, and the duo looks adorable together. Check it out.

Naagin 4, is one such show that everybody has its keen eyes on. It's a known fact that Ekta Kapoor's much-loved supernatural drama is coming to an end, and fans are eagerly waiting to see how the Naagin 4 finale will be, and how secrets would be revealed. While the curiosity of fans is getting bigger every day, the show's actors including Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria, and have already kick-started shooting for new episodes with full zeal. The actors keep sharing glimpses from the sets of Naagin 4, only making fans more inquisitive to watch the show again.

Nia Sharma aka Brinda recently took to her Instagram handle to share a 'special' picture that will make all BrinDev fans dance in merriment. Yes, Nia posted a picture with Vijayendra Kumeria from the sets, and the duo looks super adorable together. The photo happens to be from the sets of Naagin 4, as Nia and Vijayendra are dressed in their on-screen avatars. Nia looks ravishing in a shimmery white saree, open tresses, and bright red lipstick. Vijayendra, on the other hand, looks suave in a black suit.

Both look elated as they strike a perfect pose, and fans are surely going to go 'aww' for BrinDev's latest picture. Also, not to miss, it seems to be a quick click, as Vijayendra is seen holding a pen in his hand. Well, whatever it may be, but their charming smile is enchanting truly!

Take a look at Nia and Vijayendra's happy picture here:

The duo shares a warm bond off-screen also, and are often seen having a gala time together. As per reports, fresh episodes of Naagin 4 will air from July 6, 2020. Aren't BrinDev cute together? What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited for Naagin 4 finale? Let us know in the comment section below.

