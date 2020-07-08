Naagin 4 fame Jasmin Bhasin gives perfect desi girl vibes in her magenta saree and makes fans skip a heartbeat

Jasmin Bhasin, who was seen in Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, is winning hearts with her recent pics in beautiful saree.

Jasmin Bhasin is one of the gorgeous divas in the telly world who make everyone go weak on their knees with her panache. She is a delight to watch on the small screen and her bubbliness makes it difficult to take our eyes off her. Besides, her social media posts are also a thing among the fans. After all, she never fails to impress the fashion police with her style statements. Keeping up with the trajectory of sharing sizzling pictures, Jasmin once again took the social media by a storm as she turned into a desi girl.

Yes! The Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel actress shared beautiful pictures of herself dressed in a magenta saree her desi girl charm made our hearts skip a beat. Jasmin had paired a saree with a black coloured blouse with multicoloured embroidery. She completed her look with emerald jewellery and had her hair tied in a low pony. The diva was seen enjoying the rainy weather as she posed happily for the camera.

Take a look at Jasmin Bhasin’s pic flaunting her desi girl vibes:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Jasmin was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel along with Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria. The show, which happens to be the fourth season of the supernatural drama, started with a bang in December last year. While Jasmin left the show early this year, she did manage to leave an impact with her impeccable acting skills as Nayantara in the show.

Credits :Instagram

