Naagin 4 fame Jasmin Bhasin has her quarantine plans set for tomorrow; drop in your questions

Want to know how Jasmin Bhasin is spending her quarantine? Here’s your chance to ask her what you want. Read on.

Naagin 4 fame Jasmin Bhasin is currently on a sabbatical. The actress played the role of Nayantara in the supernatural show. As we practice the 21 days lockdown announced by the Government, Jasmin will be joining us live on Pinkvilla Telly Instagram page tomorrow at 2 PM. Drop-in your questions for her right below.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Jasmin opened about her Bollywood plans. She said, 'Whatever I am today, it is purely because of TV, and it has given me enough. Whether it is fame, love or respect, the Telly world has given me everything that I craved for.'

Jasmin was previously seen in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Dil Se Dil Tak among others. She was seen supporting Sidharth Shukla in his time inside the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Credits :Pinkvilla

