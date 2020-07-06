  1. Home
Naagin 4 fame Nia Sharma is elated as she takes her bicycle out for a ride; Watch VIDEO

Nia Sharma makes sure to keep her fans updated with whatever is happening in her life. Meanwhile, check out her latest video on Instagram.
Mumbai
Naagin 4 fame Nia Sharma is elated as she takes her bicycle out for a ride; Watch VIDEO
Nia Sharma is making sure that she remains fit and healthy even amidst the lockdown period and multiple instances prove the same. The actress often indulges in rigorous workout sessions and gives a glimpse of the same on her social media handles too. Just like others, Nia has also resumed her shooting sessions much to the excitement of her fans. The stunning beauty enjoys a massive fan following all over the country and has given stellar performances in many TV shows.

Well, Nia recently got herself a new bicycle and has been enjoying rides on the same since the past few days. As we speak of this, the Jamai Raja actress has once again shared a video on her Instagram handle in which she is seen enjoying a late evening ride in her bicycle. She looks quite elated while doing the same and is seen clad in a loose black crop top and matching lowers. Nia also ties up her hair into a sleek ponytail.   

Check out the video below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ride and glide

A post shared by Nia Sharma (niasharma90) on

On the work front, Nia Sharma is currently seen in the popular supernatural show Naagin 4 in which she plays the role of Brinda. As has been mentioned above, she has already begun shooting for the show which has been helmed by Ekta Kapoor. The actress has been paired up opposite Vijayendra Kumeria and their on-screen chemistry is being loved by everyone. Unfortunately, Naagin 4 is nearing its season finale and will soon be replaced by Naagin 5. 

Credits :Instagram

