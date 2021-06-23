  1. Home
Naagin 4 fame Shalin Bhanot takes inspiration from Sonu Sood, helps sex workers of Kamathipura

Shalin Bhanot helps the sex workers of Kamathipura of Mumbai after visiting the area and understanding their plight.
27082 reads Mumbai Updated: June 24, 2021 06:32 pm
Naagin 4 fame Shalin Bhanot takes inspiration from Sonu Sood, helps sex workers of Kamathipura
Popular TV actor Shalin Bhanot has recently shared a post as he asks for help in assisting the sex workers of the city. The actor has helped the people of the Kamathipura area in Mumbai by visiting them and helping as many families as possible. He shared a post on his social media handle to open up on his experience and also said that he was motivated by the actions of Sonu Sood. Shalin said that he was moved when he got to know that the women in the area solicit themselves for just Rs. 50. He wrote in the caption, “I did my research & learnt how our red light area wasn't fortunate enough to get anyone's attention.”

He added, “I was numb. I wanted to get people together, raise funds for them but they always say, lead by example. So I did whatever little I could. Learnt about their immediate needs & tried to help about a 100 families. When I was just about to take leave, some women ran up to me, their eyes moist, they tied their dupatta for a mask, they joined hands & I haven't felt this hopeless in the longest time. I'll try my best but I also need you guys to come forward & help me.”

The Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush actor feels inspired by actor Sonu Sood's act of helping people and wrote, “During the second lockdown, I felt restless & wanted to put my able self to greater good. There is no dearth of generosity & humanity in this era we all call Kalyug. There are civilians moving moutains & helping the needy. Also emerged a massiah in @sonu_sood bhaiya who inspired us to walk the less traveled path.”

The actor has been part of numerous TV shows including Naagin 4, Saat Phere, Suryaputra Karn, and others.

