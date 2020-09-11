Naagin 4 fame Vijayendra Kumeria SLAMS Kangana Ranaut for targeting the entire industry for drug angle

Vijayendra Kumeria, who was last seen in Naagin 4, recently shared his views on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Rhea Chakraborty's media trial, and Kangana Ranaut pointing fingers at the whole entertainment industry for the drug angle.

The actress had called out big names from the entertainment industry recently after drug-related chats came to light in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Now, Vijayendra Kumeria, who was last seen in Naagin 4, recently shared his views on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Rhea Chakraborty's media trial, and Kangana Ranaut pointing fingers at the whole entertainment industry for the drug angle. Vijayendra expressed his disapproval of Kangana making generic statements about the whole entertainment industry, calling it unfair.

'I do not know which agency's head she (Kangana Ranaut) is and how much she knows. I am sure there must be people who use drugs and they should be caught and punished. But you cannot say that everyone in this industry is doing drugs, that is a very careless statement, said Vijayendra.

Explaining why he does not approve of Kangana's statements, he added, 'If there are bad people who are into wrong practices that does not mean that the whole industry is wrong. Such wrong apples should be picked and eliminated for sure, But, because of some people how can you defame the whole industry? It is unfair.'

Many have highlighted that a section of people is using the Pavitra Rishta actor's demise to be in the limelight and grab eyeballs. Ask Vijayendra if he things SSR's death is being used by people for their publicity and personal vendetta, he opines, 'A lot of people are doing this. I know some people who are trying to get publicity from SSR’s demise. They are the ones for whom it doesn’t even matter if their own loved one is going through something bad. A lot of them are using it as a PR tactic. It is sad. But, yes again, there are people who really want justice for Sushant.'

That having said, Vijayendra also feels that the media trial against Rhea Chakraborty, who is the prime accused in the case and has been taken under custody by the NCB, needs to stop. He reiterated,' The investigation is being conducted by the ED (Enforcement Directorate), CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation), and the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau). We have courts to decide if the accused is guilty or not.'

'Everyone has the right to prove themselves not guilty and you cannot take away this right from anyone. The truth will come out soon. But, till then the media and social media trial should stop,' concluded Vijayendra.

